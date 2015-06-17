Is Universalism So Bad for Whites?

Published on The Occidental Observer
By Enza Ferreri
Our current disastrous situation is that the White race is rapidly declining in absolute numbers and the countries it built are being taken over by the Third World.
There are, clearly, two elements to this. The first is that Whites are disappearing of their own volition because they don't reproduce.
The second element is unrestricted immigration and multiculturalism.
It’s my argument that universalism in general and Christianity in particular didn't produce either (for simplicity I’m assuming that Christianity is universalist although there are exceptions). Their Leftist and Jewish distortions did.
The elephant in the room which nobody is too happy to mention is that the evident reason for the demographic suicide of White, Western peoples is that they have dissociated sex from reproduction, which Christianity teaches not to do. Here, far from Christianity being the cause of this White birth decrease, there is its opposite, the erosion and abandonment of Christianity, at the root of this trend.
There is a Jamie Kelso video in which he confronts young Whites about such an issue as well.
Whites have done this to themselves (I’m childless, so I’m not blaming others, just stating a fact). There is no amount of mass immigration, no number of people from alien races and foreign cultures that could have imposed sexual promiscuity, widespread use of contraception, abortion en masse and similar conducts on our populations.
There is, yes, an alien group with strong anti-Christian sentiments, the Jews, that has propagated the ideas behind these behaviours in the West – only for non-Jews though.
After Jesus, Judaism has taken, with the Talmud, a completely different path from its previous history and has become virulently anti-Christian - hence the deceitful ambiguity of the expressions "Judaeo-Christianity" and "Judaeo-Christian".
For major Jewish movements and organisations in the Diaspora, the weakening and erosion of
Christianity in Western societies has been a primary goal.
Christianity is what has made the West strong and united for a long time, and which Jews saw as a threat.
But it’s up to Whites not to fall into this trap.
Having fun (sex without children or "strings attached") and ambition to make money and get influence (pursuing a career) have become more important than family. This is the Christian priority of values turned upside down.
We can forever speculate about why Whites - women in particular - decided to stop having children or greatly reduced their number, but how they did it is beyond dispute.
We have all the possible empirical evidence in the world to assert that wide use of contraceptives and abortion, starting from the mid-60s, the time when Jewish influence on the minds of the young reached its full maturity, resulted in declining Western birthrates and populations.
Patrick Buchanan, in his book The Death of the West (Amazon USA) (Amazon UK) , is justifiably gloomy:
Only the mass reconversion of Western women to an idea that they seem to have given up – that the good life lies in bearing and raising children and sending them out into the world to continue the family and nation – can prevent the Death of the West.There is no usefulness coming from always blaming someone else. We have to accept our responsibilities and change our views and behaviour.
Why are Western women having fewer children than their mothers or none at all? Why have so many enlisted in what Mother Theresa called “the war against the child”? Western women have long had access to the methods and means of birth control but chose not to use them to the extent they do today…
From studying the birth charts, we find that something happened in the mid-1960s, in the midst of the postwar prosperity, that changed the hearts and minds of Western women and killed in them the desire to live as their mothers had.
We have been brainwashed, yes. A commenter on a website once wrote: “Most of us are mentally trapped to think Jewish.” Virtually every mainstream media outlet is “nothing more than a screen to present chosen views.” The great battle over the last century has been a fight for the mind of the Western peoples, which the chosen won by acquiring control over practically the complete mainstream news, information, education and entertainment media and using that control to disseminate their message and the way they want us to think.
So the first thing is to fight the battle inside ourselves. We've got to stop thinking in a way that is still affected by Leftist (read "Jewish") influences, ways of thinking which we may have absorbed in our university years.
In the same way as the words "Nazi" or "Hitler" evoke in most people a classical, Pavlovian conditioned response of refusal of everything associated with them, developed through decades of careful conditioning, so that the conscious part of the brain is totally bypassed and - without the possibility of considering the merits of it - an automatic reaction, not dissimilar from a kneejerk, is established, so words like "God", "Christian doctrine" and "Catholic teaching" evoke conditioned negative responses, inculcated by the same sources, and similarly without the benefit of knowing or reflecting on what is being rejected.
We may have become thoroughly aware of the Jewish control of the education system and media and entertainment industries, but are we just as thoroughly capable of neutralising and rejecting their effects on the less conscious parts of our brains?
How many of us have refused Christianity only on the basis of the scantest, most superficial knowledge, mostly coming from the distortions of the mainstream media in Christian-hating Jewish hands?
Universalism and Christianity don't require suicide: this is a wrong, deformed view of their meaning.
The idea that someone should suffer or die so that others can prosper has a long history.
First the animal and human sacrifices of some ancient - and contemporary - religions, including paganism.
Then animal experimentation which, although clothed in pseudoscientific garb, is a revisitation of the ritual animal sacrifices of primitive religions.
While the latter were immoral and just useless, animal experiments are worse: they are dangerous and harmful to the human beings whose health they are supposed to protect, due to the extreme unreliability of their outcome, on which treatments for humans are based.
But then scientific activity is much more dogmatic than people think, and wrong but well-established theories are hard to die.
The most recent incarnation of the belief in sacrifice is the problem we're dealing with: the indigenous people of the West are supposed to sacrifice themselves, by allowing their countries to be flooded with populations from another day and age in the distant past (that's what the Third World is), which will set the clock back for Westerners as well, in order to help these destitute, primitive populations.
Like the other forms of sacrifice described above, it will not help the supposed beneficiaries.
For the result of this invasion of epic proportions will be the eventual destruction of Western civilisation.
Whites are declining fast and furiously in number; Arabs, Blacks and Browns are replacing them in White countries due to the rates of both their migration and their reproduction. What will happen is that, like during the barbaric invasions of Rome, the more primitive human elements will prevail on the more developed and replace them.
It's easier for a more advanced state to revert to a previous one than the other way around. It will be difficult for Third Worlders to absorb and adapt to a far more sophisticated society. But it will be relatively simple for them to destroy it from within, and that will become even more effortless as their numbers and percentage of the population increase.
There is a certain entropy in human affairs as well as in nature: disorder is easier than order, destruction is easier than construction, barbarism is easier than civilisation.
If we look long-term (rather than short), we see that in the end the West, the civilisation created by Whites, will be no more. All the world will be Third World, assuming that the same process will be repeated in every part of the West.
So there will be no place where "desperate", as the media describe them, people from poor parts of the globe can go to.
The image of a lifeboat that can only take a certain number of victims of a shipwreck, sinking when that number is exceeded so that everybody on it drowns and not even the original number can survive, springs to mind.
Is this a rational strategy to pursue?
Of course not. It's not callousness, selfishness or particularism which make us realise that the West cannot take this unsustainable level of immigration and survive.
It's realism and rationality.
From an ethical, universalist viewpoint, it's essential, nay imperative, to preserve Western civilisation, which has established important moral principles to apply to humans and all other sentient beings. Without it, the world would - will? - be a much worse place.
Therefore, there is no contradiction between opposing mass immigration from the Third World and embracing universalism, no conflict between advocating a stop to this colonisation and believing in Christianity.
People quote Pope Francis and other representatives of the Church who say the opposite.
But we mustn't forget that this is the post-Vatican-II Church, which apologised to the Jews and totally changed its views on them.
This is the same Church that declared that the British Bishop Richard Williamson, “in order to claim admission to episcopal functions in the church, must distance himself in absolutely unequivocal and public fashion from his positions regarding the Shoah”. The Bishop had made remarks considered as “Holocaust denial” and refused to retract them.
Why should the Vatican impose specific views on a bishop concerning the Holocaust? How can a certain interpretation of a historical period which is not even connected with Christianity and has - one way or another - no bearing on it be regarded as such a fundamental article of faith as to justify ecclesiastical disciplinary measures?
This in itself shows that something else is at work here. The Church has for a long time been infiltrated by crypto-Jews.
But it has not always been like this. In fact, it has been only in the last few decades of its two millennia of history. We have to understand what happened to the Church, not just with Vatican II, but during decades and centuries before. TOO has explored this several times.
Those who see an affinity between Christianity and Judaism should consider that the Jews before and after Christ are not the same kind of people. Jews either sincerely converted to Christianity – in which case, by definition, they had to abandon their ethnocentrism - or became the worst enemies of Christ: they even killed him and continued their hatred through Talmudic Judaism.
To reject Christianity on the basis, as I have read sometimes, that it’s “not White”, it’s “Levantine” or of Jewish derivation is every bit as rational as if the Japanese, in an outburst of self-harming hypernationalism or racialism, had historically rejected Western technology because it hadn’t been created by Japanese or Orientals but Whites.
Finally, one has to ask oneself why, if Christianity were so bad for Whites as some people think, Jewish media, entertainment industry and intellectuals are constantly bashing and deriding it. Is it atheism or Christianity that anti-White Jews fear?
They don't attack and ridicule paganism or atheism. They actually promote and lionise atheism day in and day out. We don’t have Hollywood films making fun of atheism or criticising it.
In this regard, it’s rather uncanny how the chosen people are now imitating “Whitespeak”.
This is a comment someone left to one of my posts on Facebook:
Christianity is a Roman reworking of some sand demon kult…It could sound like a fairly common – if not typical - observation from a White advocate. Except that there are several telltale signs that he’s in fact Jewish.
They [Christians] have no place being here in the heartlands of the Celto-Germanics/Nordics. The west died when Rome/Catholics tried to destroy our real heritage.
Thanks Enza! Another fantastic article. I agree with everything you wrote here!ReplyDelete
Asteroid to hit earth - Jews to blame. Much of the world has low fertility rates - the average number of babies per women. I live in devoutly Catholic Croatia where its 1.4 the same as Japan.Its going down fast in India which will soon have European average . It would to in Iran but for its evil government.ReplyDelete
The problem is Africa which at the moment until the Chinese takeover is run by Africans .It has a huge population surge without any expanding economy . Too many want to migrate to Europe as the late ruler of Libya said if it becomes full of Africans it will collapse. See figures and articles on this on www.snouts-in-the-trough.com the boat people arriving in Italy may be the start of Camp of the Saints playing out in real life.
Yes, because the Jews have nothing to do with it, do they.Delete
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFE0qAiofMQ
First, I enjoy reading your blog. Secondly, the reason all this is happening is because Whites do not engage in real life activism to promote what is best for them. The Jewish gangsters know this and use the phenomena to their advantage.ReplyDelete
First we need to rid ourselves of so called "White Nationalism" who do nothing but bash other Whites, Christians and show up at White gatherings to preach their endless impotence. There are no viable White organizations in America which is far less then in Europe. White Nationalists have no interest whatsoever is being pro-White.
The proof is their lack of success in getting Whites to bond in real life. As of Jamie Kelso, a White Nationalist 'leader' bans pro-White people from his site as a "troll" for asking why White Nationalists 'leaders' do nothing but collect donations and frown upon any critique of their failure to inspire Whites to bond in real life. They cannot have a normal gathering of real life help and support as other ethnic groups. Only drunken yearly meetings, pushing their agenda on Ron Paul or Immigration rallies or a meet up to garnish donations.
The White race, if it goes extinct will be largely due to the circus freak show called White Nationalism of which no normal White person would join even if their was something to actually join. Bizarre internet fantasy world of a "White Homeland", calling Muslims "allies" and obsessive compulsive WWII black angular like flags with no American Flag. They cannot see that in Europe success can be had with a Nation's Nationalism. But they hate America along with everything else. They ARE the Jews greatest weapon against us.
Universalism also made the West great. Much less of the nasty blood feuds à la Hatfields versus McCoys compared to the rest of humanity. Contract law took the place of strategic marriage, etc. Division of labour, and consequently wealth, was boosted enormously by this relatively higher trust environment. Of course it also engendered a high faith in our institutions, more able to be penetrated by Jews (with a lot of help by their non-Jew lackeys).ReplyDelete
I'm an extremist - The Tory Party are extremists - The Labour Party are extremists...... Representative Democracy is voting for extremists in positions of concentrated power (that tends to make people EXTREMELY CORRUPT...... Real Direct Democracy (although considered extremists) is slap bang in the middle of the political spectrum, if you think about it rationally..... All Top-Down control systems are POTENTIALLY extremist - Bottom-up direct democracy should create BALANCE.
It's white genocide.ReplyDelete
Driven by the you-know-whos.
