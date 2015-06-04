Rotherham to Ban Muslim Child Rape Protests

In late May the local Council of Rotherham, in Northern England, has asked the Government for special powers to have protest marches by "extremist groups" in the city outlawed.
Rotherham has been one of the places in England hit by Muslim paedophile gangs.
For 20 years, Muslim rings have been grooming White girls for sexual exploitation, totally undisturbed by police, social services, politicians and media. After the continuous cover-up became impossible, at one point there were at least 54 active investigations on as many grooming gangs in Britain. Assuming that each gang may have had dozens or hundreds of victims over the years, possibly thousands of White girls have been abused, raped and even murdered in all this time.
Just because they were White - as the abuse had a racial and religious motivation -, and because the authorities didn't dare lift a finger against a minority protected by political correctness.
The ongoing scandal has generated outrage among that part of the population that, due to its geographical or social proximity to these crimes and the multicultural environment from which they originate, feels particularly affected by them.
Several street demonstrations have been organised by the English Defence League (EDL), Britain First and other organisations. Now Rotherham Council wants to ban the protests.
These had intensified after the publication of the so-called "Jay Report" last August, which revealed that "South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council had failed at least 1,400 victims of child sexual exploitation over a 16-year-period, with many of the main offenders being men of Pakistani origin".
A group of EDL demonstrators set up camp outside Rotherham police station from 29 August to 13 September, calling for the resignation of police and crime commissioner Shaun Wright, who had been responsible for children’s services at Rotherham Council between 2005 and 2010.
The reason adduced by Rotherham Council for banning the legitimate protests is ostensibly economic: the great cost involved in policing both them and the Left's counter-demonstrations, and the "blighted" image of the city, with consequent loss of town centre shopping and business.
At the end of the local newspaper article reporting on this, someone left this comment:
Rotherham was blighted by the systematic abuse of hundreds of young girls over 16 years,demonstration are a symptom of that blight ,where do these idiots that are running Rotherham Council on huge inflated salaries paid for by the taxpayers come from.Other comments echo similar feelings.
Only last week Bradford Police have charged "14 men and a 16-year-old male from Keighley with sex offences relating to rape and sexual abuse of a child under 16", alleged to have occurred in 2011-2012. The accused all have surnames like Hussain, Ali, Mahmood, Ziarab, Iqbal, Khan.
The local press has been alone in reporting this news, with the national media ignoring it.
Can banning protests deriving from a justified feeling of offence be the way forward?
And why is the cover-up, at least on the part of the media, apparently still going on?
We live in a time where sexual abuse of children has become a social norm in parts of the country. That will be the case as long as some get away with denying that there are cultural reasons for this. And since we are a multi-cultural society, this does not only apply to the traditional indigenous cultures. There are also reasons in other cultures here why it happens so much here. Just take a calculator and calculate what happened in Rotherham. 95% Pakistani perpetrators when it comes to gangs, 7000 rapists in total, size of the Pakistani community: 9000 people. People pointing the finger at the Pakistani community in Rotherham: 0. I ask: why. Explain to me why it can't be a cultural problem there, but it sure is when we talk about Seville, Smith and the church of England. Stop protecting the perpetrators, people, regardless their race. You are fuelling racism when doing that, because people are not stupid. Get the minorities to the table when fighting child abuse now. Even they know that they are overrepresented in the statistics:ReplyDelete
The official media narrative is street grooming is endemic in northern cities densely populated with Pakistani's. Truth: 47 out of 53 arrested for street grooming are white. Police should aggressively hunt & target such street grooming paedo's with no fear of race card being played. 53 arrests, only 11 convictions is a poor conversion rate, do they know how to build a case? Rochdale case suggests not – it was dropped three years ago before being restarted recently. Who bore the brunt of this? The victims. If a blogger like me can access such information on street grooming & report it. Why can’t journalists? Lazy or following owners agenda?
Whilst you’re at it, start thinking about the ethnicities of Jimmy Seville and other famous TV personalities, and of the multitude of priests, more recently DJ Neil Fox, and God knows how many other white people who are paedophiles and ask the question why the media does not refer to them as ‘white middle class men’, whereas it refers to this scum as ‘Pakistani/Asian men’.
Will the Jimmy Seville case be the tipping point? Has he, in being a revered member of the establishment, brought the child abuse truth into spaces that are more familiar than the ghettos of Britain? It is, paradoxically, his celebrity and our preoccupation with the celebrity culture that has kept this news alive for some two weeks. It would be a tragedy if this horror story didn’t lead to the substantial change of attitude required to make a difference.
The question always comes to mind when someone rails against the policies of a country he/she has immigrated to: Why did you move? Why not stay in the country where your religion is primary, where your values and sensibilities are all aligned with those of your neighbors? I recently listened patiently to a Turkish woman complaining about the materialism and consumerism of America. I noticed she clearly enjoys the benefits of living, working and raising her children in America but yet she looks forward to returning once a year to visit the family whose values she esteems and compares US life to. I am not one for stirring contention so I didn't say what I so wanted to ask if where she came from was so great, why did she leave to come to live in a place she has nothing good to say about?Delete
You desire to say that the Western world is "anti-social" and full of sin, yet murder is a sin in any religion; a sin that many Muslims commit against their own people in the name of Islam. Wanting to segregate yourselves from the rest of the world is about as anti-social as one can get: You expect special privileges and at the same time, spit in the face of the very ones whom you expect to be given these privileges. Your argument only serves to validate the question as to why you even moved to the UK to begin with: If you want Muslim only schools? Muslim only communities? Predominant Islam beliefs? Then go back to the Middle East.Delete
It is seeming more concurrent to me that Muslims want everything to be their way, to hell with everyone else and will go to any extent whether it be hypocrisy; genocide, murder or rape, to get what they want. Then they want to play the victim and point fingers at the Western world, accusing us of the very allegations that they themselves are committing.
I used to be in favor of supporting Muslims whom wished to live normal lives, like the rest of us. But the more I hear about be-headings, under-age marriages, child rape, gang rape and group consensus of religious and cultural superiority; the more I come to one simple conclusion:
Muslims are just as immoral and degenerate as the rest of the world, yet worse in regard that they still believe in their own self-inflated, self-righteousness. At least the rest of the world knows and accepts that they're being assholes. Ironically enough, this new-found sense of discrimination against Muslims is due to the aforementioned behavior of Islamic society.
I have no hate or desire to harm Muslims in general, but I'm tired of hearing about how evil my people are; while Muslims inflame their own degeneracy in the name of religious vindication.
It is not the Muslim community who wants segregation, it is the native Brits who remove their children from those schools where Muslim children are on the increase. When the number of Muslims are on the increase in an area, the native Brits move from such areas.Delete
" English alone is not enough. Everything points to the fact that the mastery of at least two languages as well as the mother tongue is essential to secure the future of our country and that of young Europeans". These are the words of Jack Lang, the education minister for France. By 2005 all French children will study foreign language from the age of five. In Germany the primary curriculum is being extended to include not one foreign language but two. In Britain, the verdict of the Nuffield Languages Inquiry is an emphatic yes. The European Commission is also actively encouraging member's states to promote the early teaching of languages. The acquisition of foreign language skills can contributes towards heightened proficiency in the mother tongue. Learning languages is not just about being able to speak a few words, it is about respect and knowledge of different cultures as well.
I can understand the value of knowing how to speak one's own language, but there are programs in this day and age that can teach languages. While not English myself, I speak what is considered as a broken dialect of English. Rather than blowing up buildings, raping and murdering; these "lost" youths could be using online programs like Rosetta Stone, or social/familial ties to those raised in Muslim culture to teach them these things.Delete
As for English destroying the world's lingual system? That is sheer nonsense as common sense dictates you learn the language of the native tongue. If you go to Japan, it's a good idea to have a basic understanding of Japanese. If you want to live in Norway or Germany, you have to have a basic understanding of the Germanic and Norwegian languages.
You can't just move to an English speaking country and then expect everyone to learn Arabic to suit you, you have to learn to speak English. It's all about that sense of respect you keep going on about. Basically, don't move to a European/English speaking country and expect them to change their national language to Arabic.
Even here in the US we have Mosques and Muslim majority communities whether Americans like it or not, because of the freedom to do these things. We even have Muslims in the US military because it is their right to join should they so choose. But nonetheless, US Muslims know how to speak both English and Arabic (same blogger you replied to).
degree to long but the headline should read ROTHERHAM TO BAN MUSLIM CHILD RAPE PROTESTS OVER EVERYONE WHO CONSPIRED TO COVER IT UP HAS KEPT THEIR OVERPAID JOBReplyDelete
Well, the politicians of the Labour party of the U.K., local branch ROTTENHAM, and the Police of ROTTENHAM surely didn't ban the horrible crime of rapes of only WHITE children girls, instead these people, STILL IN OFFICE, ban the PEACEFUL; LAWFUL PROTEST MARCHES against these horrible, inexcusable crimes, which should carry the death penalty by hanging!!!ReplyDelete
But the social evil goes way beyond one ethnicity or group. Yet again we have heard ignorant commentators claiming “political correctness” and “multiculturalism” are to blame. Did churches hide abuse because of political correctness and multiculturalism? Was Jimmy Seville a Pakistani? Posh public schools have harboured abusers; the BBC, hospitals, social services and police have not protected victims from predators. Catching and punishing Asian paedophiles will make no difference to the other circles of hell.Delete
I'm surprised we're not top! our teenagers are selfish, disgusting, loud, drunks and trouble makers when they are out and that includes girls.. This country's youngsters are embarrassing and they are the same when they are abroad...I don't know what's happened... Why is this not surprising? most teenagers now days have terrible morals, horrible personalities and think that the most important thing in the world is looking good, being popular and being in a relationship. Most girls are fake looking and trashy and boys have lost that 'gentleman' quality about them. Teenagers nowadays are vile and I say this a NINETEEN year old. It disgusts me that being smart, virginal or sensible is seen as 'stupid' or 'not cool'. It's so sad.
The thought of being a virgin on your wedding night forget it, where are our morals and values. The answer, down the toilet. These are children having sex, getting pregnant exploring with partners. Just where is society going, I’m not psychic but from what’s going on in society today the future does not look pretty.
More than a quarter of young women today lost their virginity when they were below the legal age of consent, NHS figures reveal. This does not surprise me at all, Britain has the most teen pregnancies in the whole of Europe. . Very sad that despite sexual education in schools nothing has really changed in the last 30 years, if anything it has become worse. Britain has the highest rates of abortion, STDs, crime, obesity, divorce, illiterate school leavers, teen pregnancies, excessive drinking and drug use. Makes me ashamed.
What’s the point of the legal age being 16 when you are being taught at school that it’s ok as long as you practice safe sex. Nothing about love, respect, serious relationships or more importantly abstinence! Oh and something needs to be done about BOYS, too! Girls can’t be the only ones responsible for resisting pressure you know. More sex education in schools = more teenage pregnancies= more abortions. One of the problems is that now in schools we are taught safe sex at an early age, and not abstinence. The message was basically that sex at a young age is fine as long as it’s practiced safely. It should be taught that at such a young age, neither protected or unprotected sex is ok. The message is simply not clear enough.
What I meant in my above comment was that multi-culturalism (=islamisation) should UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES be accepted, because it would revert the western countries to tribalism, where clans fought against each other. That the police and political and chattering, politically correct (=politically corrupt(ed) cultural marxist) classes of people in the west now think that atomising our societies in the west in different groups/clans/tribes should be the chosen way forward is their mistake. The common man on the street should NEVER accept this future for the west - hence the absolute REJECTION of the ban on peaceful demonstrations.Delete
Nifty,ReplyDelete
Yet again you come on here as Islam's greatest apologist decrying the horrible West. Can you hear yourself? "Western Jungle"? "Muslim community would like to protect their children from the evils of the western society."?
Can't you imagine how this sounds to indigenous British people? Immigrants coming to our country, finding fault after fault with it and claiming the solution is to turn it into the same kind of country they were so anxious to leave?
Why did you come here? Why are you such a bad parent that you were prepared to subject your children to the horrors of western society. Why didn't you stay in a muslim country that would have accommodated your alien (to us) culture Surely it wasn't just to make a better life for yourself and your family? Wouldn't that be a bit too materialistic?
Please answer that question as I'd really like to know.
Western society is far from perfect. There is no perfect society. However, white Europeans have created the most prosperous, free and tolerant societies in the history of the planet. Muslim societies stopped developing 2000 years ago and, but for oil, would still be backward, under-developed and ignorant.
Name one, just one, muslim country that people of the West would be happy to live in. Guess how many western nations Muslims are DESPERATE to live in? Doesn't that tell you anything? Or are you such a great apologist for Islam that you simply refuse to acknowledge the obvious?
I abhor political correctness and the "permissive society". It's an unfortunate consequence of the tolerant and accommodating nature of western societies. But the answer is not sharia law: it's a return to the good Christian values we had in the 1950s - and I say that as someone with no religious beliefs at all but who acknowledges that a society guided by Christian principles is a just, fair and prosperous society.
And as for a girl being a virgin on her wedding night I'd have to say that, with Muslim rape gangs roaming the countryside, that's becoming more difficult to achieve.
By the way, you still haven't answered my question about crazed Muslim youths and the threats they pose. I see you're still blaming British schooling for their extremist ways but still haven't explained why all other non-muslim immigrant groups can be educated here and not want to blow us up.
Your argument, as I understand it, is that young muslims find the liberal attitudes taught at school to be so against their islamic teachings that they want to rebel against the filth and degradation. If so, that's the best argument there is against multiculturalism. If you lot had stayed in your muslim paradise then you wouldn't have felt so disgusted by western society. In return, we in the West, wouldn't have felt so disgusted by your ignorant, intolerant, backward, medieval culture.
Islamic extremism and Washington’s extremism is not really that different in their goals of domination. I am more concerned about being shot by a cop in my own house than being shot or blown up by a Muslim also.
The West has never been at ease with Islam since the Crusades. It is unfortunate that huge oil supplies lie under the Arabian Deserts. It is the West that stirred the trouble that led to 9/11. That attack was a desperate act of by men prepared to lose their life. We need to get to grips on who is the terrorist? On 24 November 1963, Lyndon Johnson said, “the battle against communism… must be joined… with strength and determination. Some three million lives were lost in the consequential battles. The US had to pull out due to Public Opinion. Communism lived on. So who was the terrorist?
Whilst it seems both 7/7 and 9/11 were commissioned by Middle Easteners, I don't believe they were Muslims.Delete
http://www.veteranstoday.com/2011/05/18/suppressed-news-false-flag-whistleblower-acquitted-in-britain/
Rotherham sexual predation, yes. Bombings, no.
The Rotherham police involved in this coverup should be publically tortured then executed for this. Every mosque in the UK should be shut down, and it's assets seized and used as reparations for these thousands of rape victims, then we can either execute the lot of them or send them to Pakistan where they'll likely end up killing Hindus, or if we send them to the middle east they'll end up killing Jews.ReplyDelete
Many muslims such as yourself are seem unable accept any problems within your religion and culture.ReplyDelete
You blame the horrendous actions of these men on western culture! Take some responsibility and don't pass the buck.