After Chattanooga, Franklin Graham Says: "Shut Borders to Muslims"

On 16 July 2015 Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez, a Muslim man, opened fire at two different military centres six miles apart (the first a military recruitment station and the second a Navy and Marines reserve facility) in Chattanooga, Tennessee, wounding two service members and a police officer and killing four other service members immediately. One of the wounded servicemen died from his injuries two days later. The gunman was killed by police at the site of the second shooting.
The killer was a 24-year-old Muslim immigrant from Kuwait granted US citizenship, a college graduate with a degree in electrical engineering.
The authorities' head scratching in search of a motive for the killing is slightly ridiculous, if the situation were not tragic.
Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez is dead now but has left vital clues in a blog he ran on his Islamic beliefs. The blog has only two posts, both posted just three days before his horrific crime. The Daily Mail reports:
The first post was entitled 'A Prison Called Dunya,' Abdulazeez refers to prisoner who is told he would be given a test that would either take him out of his earthly prison - or send him into a more restrictive environment.He also wrote:
According to the website [The Daily Beast], he wrote: 'I would imagine that any sane person would devote their time to mastering the information on the study guide and stay patient with their studies, only giving time for the other things around to keep themselves focused on passing the exam.
He added: 'This life is that test, designed to separate the inhabitants of Paradise from the inhabitants of Hellfire.'
The second post is called 'Understanding Islam: The Story of the Three Blind Men.' It suggests Abdulazeez felt his fellow Muslims had a 'certain understanding of Islam and keep a tunnel vision of what we think Islam is.
Brothers and sisters don't be fooled by your desires, this life is short and bitter and the opportunity to submit to Allah may pass you by.As measures of terrorism prevention, six different governors of US states have authorised their respective National Guard soldiers to be armed for both deterrence and self-protection, while the Pentagon recommends "closing the blinds" ("that won't stop bullets, but may help cut down on the air conditioning bill", is The Examiner's sarcastic comment) and other "new security measures" such as increased surveillance.
These are not real, effective preventative measures, and nobody genuinely believes they are.
Much more sense makes what the American evangelist Franklin Graham proposed on his Facebook page, namely completely closing the US borders to Islam:
Four innocent Marines (United States Marine Corps) killed and three others wounded in #Chattanooga yesterday including a policeman and another Marine--all by a radical Muslim whose family was allowed to immigrate to this country from Kuwait. We are under attack by Muslims at home and abroad. We should stop all immigration of Muslims to the U.S. until this threat with Islam has been settled. Every Muslim that comes into this country has the potential to be radicalized--and they do their killing to honor their religion and Muhammad. During World War 2, we didn't allow Japanese to immigrate to America, nor did we allow Germans. Why are we allowing Muslims now? Do you agree? Let your Congressman know that we've got to put a stop to this and close the flood gates. Pray for the men and women who serve this nation in uniform, that God would protect them.Islam divides the world into two parts: Dar al-Islam (Arabic for "house of Islam") and Dar al-Harb (in Arabic, "house of war"). The latter is the whole part of the world where Islam has not yet triumphed and Islamic law is not in force. For Islam, there must be war initiated by Muslims against all those peoples and in all those countries who have not yet submitted to Islam until they have done so.
What about all those peaceful and law-abiding Muslims living in the West? They cannot do anything to stop their extreme co-religionists, who not only are more determined but also have the Quran and Islamic jurisprudence on their side.
As Theodore Dalrymple put it, a minority can have much more power than a majority, on which it can exercise tyranny:
[A] handful of fanatics can easily have a much more significant social effect than a large number of peaceful citizens. There is more to fear in one terrorist than to celebrate in 99 well-integrated immigrants.Yes, and there are many more reasons to stop Muslim immigration than to allow it.
Of course, all non-Muslim countries must close their borders to Muslims and also deport all Muslims. If not our countries will become Muslim majority nations and be transformed into a living Hell every single day.ReplyDelete
By colonising our nations with Muslims our leaders are guilty of placing our people in terrible danger. Our leaders are neither ignorant or naive. They knew exactly what they were doing. They know that Islam is a cruel, savage Blood Cult.
It is the duty for each Muslim to go on a Jihad, civilizational (peaceful) or non-peaceful, and spread the Islamic Sharia-law all over the world, subduing all people.Unless all Muslim Migration, as it is happening especially now, is totally stopped, we only have debate and other discourse to fall back on. I say: Good Luck with that. I'm over 50 years old, so I will be dead, when Muslims are in majority. This is the reason for and end-goal of debating Islam, and Muslims, by ex-Muslim Ali Sina ("How to Beat Jihad"): http://www.faithfreedom.org/oped/sina70723.htmReplyDelete
Enza, of course our borders should be shut to Muslims and the rest of the Third World hordes, as it is pure common-sense. However, the kosher establishment has encouraged and facilitated the invasion so it can destroy western civilisation and nations in order to divide and rule over us, and as such things are going according to their wicked plan. These atrocities will be used against us to remove our freedoms, guns in the case of U.S., and implement their police state. I suggest you use your obvious writing skills to point the finger at the Jewish Zionist menace behind open borders, mass immigration, Islamification, Middle Eastern wars, political correctness, nation-wrecking, attacks on our freedom and of course usury! Muslims are the tool and weapon of the Zionist Jewish bankster elite. Diagnose the cause of the disease not just the symptoms.ReplyDelete