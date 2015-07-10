Suspected Black Lives Matter Supporter Arrested for Murdering White Woman

A black man who, according to a tweet, is a Black Lives Matter supporter was arrested on Sunday for stabbing to death a white woman in Lansing, Michigan.
His name is Kenneth Dale Clark, and is 64 years old, the victim is 53-year-old Regina Marie Christensen.
Clark has been arraigned and is facing one count of homicide: open murder, which is a felony.
Clark was arrested at the scene. He and Christensen knew each other, although the nature of their relationship was unclear.
