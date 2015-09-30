If you require any more information or have any questions about our privacy policy, please feel free to contact us by leaving a message to this post.
At http://www.enzaferreri.blogspot.com, the privacy of our visitors is of extreme importance to us. This privacy policy document outlines the types of personal information that is received and collected by this blog and how it is used.
Cookies
A cookie is a small piece of text sent to your browser by a website you visit. It helps the website to remember information about your visit, like your preferred language and your other preferred settings. That can make your next visit easier and the site more useful to you. Cookies play an important role. Without them, using the web would be a much more frustrating experience.
This blog does use cookies to remember information about visitors preferences and customise webpage content based on visitors browser type or other information that the visitor sends via his browser.
Log FilesLike many other websites, this blog makes use of log files. The information inside the log files includes internet protocol (IP) addresses, type of browser, Internet Service Provider (ISP), date/time stamp, referring/exit pages, and number of clicks to analyse trends, administer the site, track user’s movement around the site, and gather demographic information. IP addresses and other such information are not linked to any information that is personally identifiable.
DoubleClick DART Cookie.:: Third-party vendors, including Google, use cookies to serve ads based on a user's prior visits to this website.
.:: Google's use of the DART cookie enables it and its partners to serve ads to this site users based on their visit to this site and/or other sites on the Internet.
.:: Users may opt out of the use of the DART cookie by visiting the advertising opt-out page. (Alternatively, users may opt out of a third-party vendor's use of cookies by visiting the Network Advertising Initiative opt-out page.)
Some of our advertising partners may use cookies and web beacons on our site. Our advertising partners include Google Adsense.
These third-party ad servers or ad networks use technology to send, directly to your browser, the advertisements and links that appear on http://www.enzaferreri.blogspot.com. They automatically receive your IP address when this occurs. Other technologies (such as cookies, JavaScript, or Web Beacons) may also be used by the third-party ad networks to measure the effectiveness of their advertisements and/or to personalize the advertising content that you see.
This blog has no access to or control over these cookies that are used by third-party advertisers.
You should consult the respective privacy policies of these third-party ad servers for more detailed information on their practices as well as for instructions about how to opt-out of certain practices. This blog's privacy policy does not apply to, and we cannot control the activities of, such other advertisers or websites.
If you wish to disable cookies, you may do so through your individual browser options. More detailed information about cookie management with specific web browsers can be found at the browsers' respective websites.
No comments:
Post a Comment