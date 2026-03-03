Amazon
Tuesday, 3 March 2026
The Beautiful Viareggio Carnival
The Viareggio Carnival 2026 took place from February 1 to February 21, with spectacular events and parades of allegorical floats. Dates and Program Start of the Carnival: The Viareggio Carnival 2026 began with the opening Masked Course on February 1 at 15:00, followed by by a fireworks display that marked the official start of the festival. 2 Masquerade Courses: During the Carnival, there were several masquerade courses, including evening events that start at 5:00 pm. Shrove Thursday, one of the most anticipated days, had its masked course at 17:00, creating a magical atmosphere with the lights of the floats. 2 Closing of the Carnival: The Carnival ended with the closing Masked Course on February 21st. 1 3 Sources Activities and Attractions The Viareggio Carnival is famous for its gigantic floats, music, fireworks displays and the festive atmosphere that involves the whole city. Every year, the carnival attracts thousands of visitors, offering a unique experience of fun and culture. www.laversilia.it +1 Tickets Tickets for masked courses can be purchased online and vary according to the type and date. It is advisable to book in advance, as demand is high during the Carnival period . www.laversilia.it +1 For more details and updates, you can visit the official website of the Viareggio Carnival.Don't miss the opportunity to participate in this extraordinary event!
