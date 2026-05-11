why isn't the black policeman who killed Ashli Babbitt at the Capitol Hill prosecuted? They’ve given a lengthy sentence to Derek Chauvin while the poor George Floyd with good probability died of an overdose.
Could it be by any chance because the unarmed woman victim, Ashli Babbitt
Exclusive: Police Lieutenant Who Killed January 6 Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt Finally Identified
BY HAMIL HARRIS AND DAVID MARTOSKO, ZENGER NEWS
It snd the message that the murder of a white person is not as serious as the killing of a black.
https://news.wttw.com/2021/04/10/heart-disease-fentanyl-contributed-george-floyd-s-death-were-not-main-cause-medical
https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-police-lieutenant-who-killed-january-6-capitol-rioter-ashli-babbitt-finally-identified-1623166
https://www.deseret.com/2021/8/11/22567499/who-shot-ashli-babbitt-trump-january-6-can-journalists-protest-john-sullivan-us-capitol-riot
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/14/liberal-activist-charged-capitol-riot-459553
https://theintercept.com/2021/01/14/capitol-riot-john-sullivan-ashli-babbitt/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/01/16/sullivan-video-arrested/
https://www.unz.com/aanglin/ashli-babbitts-executioner-was-black/
https://www.google.com/search?q=unz.org+why+isn%27t+the+black+policeman+who+killed+Ashli+Babbitt+prosecuted%3F&sxsrf=AOaemvK0rWq12ZzlPtcmOksXfswxHUgktw%3A1632169097238&ei=iexIYZ72Df6D9u8P2eqVuAU&oq=unz.org+why+isn%27t+the+black+policeman+who+killed+Ashli+Babbitt+prosecuted%3F&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAM6BwgAEEcQsANKBAhBGABQ1ogCWL_KA2DvzgNoAnACeACAAUeIAeYBkgEBNJgBAKABAaABAsgBCMABAQ&sclient=gws-wiz&ved=0ahUKEwje3oPar47zAhX-gf0HHVl1BVcQ4dUDCA4&uact=5
https://www.unz.com/aanglin/ashli-babbitts-executioner-was-black/
another thing I don't understand is why "white" should be with a small-letter initial and "black" with a capital-letter intitial. Wasn't the idea that of becoming/being color-blind? How can you achieve that with this kind of behaviour and slogans like BLM?
https://www.takimag.com/article/racial-revenge/ - similar discrepancy
https://www.takimag.com/article/the-lynching-of-a-black-jogger/
https://www.takimag.com/article/the_emmett_till_effect_steve_sailer/
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