Coronavirus, Meningitis Tell Us Without Borders We Die

By Enza Ferreri
While all the attention is on Coronavirus, there is another illness that has been on the increase in Italy: meningitis, a disease of generally infectious origin.
Meningitis Risk from African Migration to Italy
Italian doctor Alessandro Meluzzi, while speaking on the topic of coronavirus, also said:
I want to remind everyone present of something that nobody remembers: the very strong growth of meningitis in Italy, especially in Tuscany, is related to the fact that the type C meningococcus [meningococcal type C bacterium], which almost did not exist in Italy, comes from the meningococcus belt. That is the Sahel, from which 90% of African migration to Italy originates.He concluded by saying: “Let's try to tell that to the President of the Tuscany region. What I mean is that boundaries, like cell membranes, serve to survive.
"It is not a question of racism, this is not the problem, but that of stopping viruses and bacteria, otherwise we are delirious.
"Without borders we die. As cells need membranes and the immune system needs antibodies, borders are necessary for survival."
Meningitis Belt, in Africa
Like Other Parts of the Natural World, We Are Not Interchangeable
Doctor Meluzzi is right.
The idea of a globalised, borderless world is a dystopian view, totally unrealistic and, if tried to put into practice - as many forces are trying at the moment, against people's will - it will lead to chaos and highly destructive consequences.
There is a reason why the various peoples, nations, ethnic groups have spontaneously formed and united themselves into separate societies.
Smaller polities are always easier to manage. This is why larger states are divided into federal states, then counties, provinces, regions and so on.
This is the way men naturally organise themselves, it is an organic process, not one dictated from above like the "one world" idea.
Nature doesn't exist just outside of us. It exists inside of us too.
We worry not to break the balance of non-human nature, what is generally known as the environment or the ecosystem.
But then, paradoxically or at least unreasonably, our culture's dominant ideology (although not shared by most people) holds that human beings are flexible and pliable to a fantastic point, for example holds that a person's sex can be chosen or changed.
Similarly, this powerful ideology maintains that the naturally-developed, organic human societies that have grown out of family and blood ties, together with a shared history, culture and, more importantly, religion, are not necessary and can be replaced by a global society with a world government.
In this view, humans are seen as pawns in a game of draughts or chess, which, being all the same, can move or be moved from one part of the world to another without any serious consequence.
A hypothesis that we are now experimenting on ourselves with disastrous effects.
